Jacques Herzog, Pierre de Meuron, and Ai Weiwei Create Site-Specific Installation Commissioned by Park Avenue Armory

Press Release

Park Avenue Armory will unveil a large-scale, site-specific work it has commissioned by Jacques Herzog, Pierre de Meuron, and Ai Weiwei, on June 7, 2017. The immersive, interactive installation, Hansel and Gretel, will fill the Armory’s Wade Thompson Drill Hall and extend into the first floor of the Head House, creating a world permeated by modern-day surveillance. Placing visitors in the position of the observed and the observer, the multilayered work will submerge audiences in an environment where their every movement is tracked and monitored.

The project is the 49th drill hall engagement to be mounted since Park Avenue Armory transformed the building into a cultural center for unconventional work, and follows such milestone installations as tears become…streams become…by Douglas Gordon and Hélène Grimaud (2014), WS by Paul McCarthy (2013), and the event of a thread by Ann Hamilton (2013), among others. Hansel and Gretel also marks 15 years of collaboration between Herzog, de Meuron, and Ai, who have worked together on the 2012 Serpentine Gallery Pavilion and the National Stadium in Beijing, created for the 2008 Summer Olympics and coined the “Bird’s Nest” for its exterior façade of interwoven steel. Herzog & de Meuron are also currently leading the ongoing revitalization of the Armory’s historic building, thus bringing a depth of knowledge of the Armory’s physicality to this project.

“Hansel and Gretel extends dynamic creative synergies that exist between the practices of Jacques, Pierre, and Weiwei and adds a new dimension to the imaginative, monumental work they’ve created together” said Pierre Audi, the Armory’s Artistic Director. “Weiwei is an artist who has an innate understanding of the impact that built environments have on the artistic experience—as well as the direct experience of being watched 24/7. Jacques and Pierre bring deep experience of the emotional interplay between the public and private domain. Together they provide the ideal complement in pushing each other’s practices.”

The artists conjure up an environment that envelops visitors and transforms them into active elements in the work. Under the eye of surveillance drones and infrared cameras, viewers will navigate a disorienting terrain where every movement is recorded, broadcast, and fed back into the installation. The experience inverts the fairytale of Hansel and Gretel—instead of purposively leaving a trail to avoid getting lost, the surreptitious tracking of visitors makes it impossible to hide their location.

Visitors will transition into the role of the observer when entering the Head House, where footage from the drill hall will be screened in a “surveillance laboratory.” The lab will simultaneously serve as a covert monitoring hub and a forum for visitors to discuss the ethics and societal impact of the growing culture of surveillance.

“This project provides a powerful lens for examining surveillance as one of the defining social phenomena of our time and provokes pressing questions about the right to privacy in a hyper-monitored world,” said Rebecca Robertson, Executive Producer and President of Park Avenue Armory. “In this work, Jacques, Pierre, and Weiwei have fostered a robust dialogue with our building to create a thought-provoking, immersive experience that explores how surveillance transforms public space into a controlled environment where individuals forfeit their anonymity.”

INSTALLATION DATES

June 7 – August 6, 2017

Tuesday – Thursday: 12:00pm – 8:00pm

Friday: 12:00pm – 10:00pm

Saturday – Sunday: 12:00pm – 7:00pm

Commissioned by Park Avenue Armory

Curated by Tom Eccles and Hans Ulrich Obrist